Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Parallel Mining Corp. (CVE:PAL – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 180,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Parallel Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Parallel Mining

Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

