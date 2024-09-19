Park Place Energy (OTCMKTS:PKPL) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Park Place Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Park Place Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Park Place Energy
Trillion Energy International, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
