Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $33,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 162.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,376,000 after buying an additional 622,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,062,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,381,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $100.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Parsons

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.