Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Up 25.8%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.80. 98,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 832% from the average session volume of 10,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.