Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.37. 108,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 159,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Payfare from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Payfare
Payfare Stock Performance
Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Payfare had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of C$55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Payfare Inc. will post 0.6954023 EPS for the current year.
Payfare Company Profile
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Payfare
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.