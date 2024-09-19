Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.37. 108,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 159,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Payfare from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$403.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Payfare had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of C$55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Payfare Inc. will post 0.6954023 EPS for the current year.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

