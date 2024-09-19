PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 1.1% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $71.82. 1,562,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,990,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.