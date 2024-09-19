PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $589.40

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.40 ($7.79) and traded as high as GBX 671 ($8.86). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 669 ($8.84), with a volume of 48,684 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 679.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 589.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The company has a market capitalization of £483.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

