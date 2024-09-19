PBF Energy (PBF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2024 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “strong sell” rating.

9/9/2024 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2024 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,536. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,527,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,882,283.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,684,300 shares of company stock worth $93,389,546 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

