PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66). 168,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 72,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.71).

PCI-PAL Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The company has a market cap of £36.85 million, a PE ratio of -891.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.08.

About PCI-PAL

(Get Free Report)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.