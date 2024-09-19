Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDLX. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 147,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $185.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDLX

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $362,840. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.