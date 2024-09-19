Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 225 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,160,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

