Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 12,800 Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

About Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

