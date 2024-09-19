Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $88,000 Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

