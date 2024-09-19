Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 94,985 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $978,000.

Shares of FCG opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $380.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

