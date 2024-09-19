Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 1,428,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,926,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Specifically, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $174,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,466 shares in the company, valued at $812,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after buying an additional 1,215,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,947,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

