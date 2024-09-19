Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.26

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.26 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.27), with a volume of 3262005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.27).
Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £206.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2,362.50 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.20.
Pembroke VCT B Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Pembroke VCT B’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pembroke VCT B
About Pembroke VCT B
Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.
