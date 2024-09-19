Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.26

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.26 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.27), with a volume of 3262005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.27).

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £206.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2,362.50 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.20.

Get Pembroke VCT B alerts:

Pembroke VCT B Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Pembroke VCT B’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembroke VCT B

About Pembroke VCT B

In other news, insider Laurence Charles Neil Blackall sold 307,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27), for a total value of £295,624.32 ($390,520.90). 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.