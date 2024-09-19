Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Up 9.3%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.49 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.22). Approximately 921,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 659,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.51. The company has a market capitalization of £49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell Atherley sold 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £243,950 ($322,258.92). 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

