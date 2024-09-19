PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $174.15 and last traded at $175.20. 1,237,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,412,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.21.
PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $48,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
