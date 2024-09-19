PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $174.15 and last traded at $175.20. 1,237,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,412,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average of $171.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $48,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.