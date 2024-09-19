Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Peraso in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

Get Peraso alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Peraso

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79. Peraso has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 242.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peraso will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.