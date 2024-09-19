Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Peraso in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.
Peraso Price Performance
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 242.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peraso will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
