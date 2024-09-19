Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.00

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 3510194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.