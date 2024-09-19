Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PHLL opened at GBX 222.97 ($2.95) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.65. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 4.56. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($3.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.10) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

