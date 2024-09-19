Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Up 47.4%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 47.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). 1,071,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 565,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

