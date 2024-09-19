Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 10,990,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 12,082,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MATD

Petro Matad Trading Down 2.6 %

About Petro Matad

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 13.92. The company has a market capitalization of £33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.