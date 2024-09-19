Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 10,990,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 12,082,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MATD
Petro Matad Trading Down 2.6 %
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Matad
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.