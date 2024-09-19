PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.60

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.60 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.15 ($0.46), with a volume of 854843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.30 ($0.48).

PetroTal Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £319.97 million, a PE ratio of 318.18 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.17.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

