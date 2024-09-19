Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 16,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 88,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

