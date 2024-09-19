PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Posts Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 2.7 %

PharmaCyte Biotech stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.53% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

