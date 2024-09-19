Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Pharming Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $545.35 million, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

