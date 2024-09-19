Pharos Energy plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.36 (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pharos Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 23.73 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.44. The firm has a market cap of £98.19 million, a P/E ratio of -272.22, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £957.32 ($1,264.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,351 shares of company stock worth $291,181. 52.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.