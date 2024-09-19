Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.76

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147 over the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.