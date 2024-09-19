Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.55

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 28341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $907.67 million, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $481,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

