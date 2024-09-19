Phreesia (PHR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2024 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Phreesia had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Phreesia had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Phreesia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Phreesia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Phreesia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Phreesia had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.2 %

Phreesia stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $81,421.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

