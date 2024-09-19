PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 286,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 347,939 shares.The stock last traded at $83.65 and had previously closed at $84.48.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.