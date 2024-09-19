PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 173,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 155,929 shares.The stock last traded at $52.84 and had previously closed at $52.88.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.