Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Spread Your Bets: Winning the AI Race With Energy ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.