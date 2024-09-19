Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PHT opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.04.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
