Piper Sandler Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $285.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $236.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $243.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Insulet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Insulet by 349.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

