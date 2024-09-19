Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance
Shares of PIPR opened at $275.37 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $282.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.41.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Piper Sandler Companies
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What are earnings reports?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.