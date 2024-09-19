Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $275.37 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $282.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average of $249.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.22%.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.