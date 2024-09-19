Piper Sandler Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $84.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Get General Mills alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

GIS opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,202,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.