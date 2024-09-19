Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

