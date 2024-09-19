Plexus (LON:POS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.69 ($0.14), with a volume of 163658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).

Plexus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.70 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

