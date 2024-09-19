Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 19,304,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 39,041,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,092 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $97,800,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

