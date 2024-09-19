Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Trading Down 7.5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 379,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 580,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
