Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Trading Down 7.5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 379,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 580,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.