Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

POR stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,112,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,557,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $17,460,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 657.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 273,118 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

