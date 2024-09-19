Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 56000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Portofino Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

