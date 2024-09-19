Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.86 million, a PE ratio of 147.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 960.00%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

