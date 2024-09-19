Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Down 8%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.08 ($0.19). 97,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 299,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.30 ($0.20).

Power Metal Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.52.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Metal Resources

In related news, insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,842.80). 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.