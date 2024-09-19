Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Shares Down 2.5%

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 150,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 759,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Get Our Latest Report on Powerfleet
Powerfleet Price Performance
Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Powerfleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Powerfleet
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.