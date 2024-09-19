PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Fred Studer Sells 5,662 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $128,753.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 180,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Fred Studer sold 1,299 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $29,032.65.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 4,967,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,061. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 15,274.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

