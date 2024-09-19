PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,732,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 1,454,435 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $67,696.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $39,122.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $67,696.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,554 shares of company stock worth $3,485,476. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

